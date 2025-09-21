India opener Abhishek Sharma was involved in a heated altercation with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf as tensions rose during their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Sunday. Rauf and Abhishek were involved in a war of words throughout the fifth over of India's run chase, which ultimately led to umpire Gazi Sohel requiring to intervene as the two went face to face. Even Shubman Gill got involved, saying something to Rauf after slamming a boundary on the final ball of the fifth over. Earlier, Gill was also in the thick of an on-field squabble with Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Watch: Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf clash on the pitch

Now ,this is what you call some rivalry . pic.twitter.com/aZonI9F6vw — Adnan (@adnaannfr) September 21, 2025

Abhishek and Haris had already exchanged words during the over, but tensions reached fever pitch after the final ball of the over.

As Gill smashed a classy jab through mid-wicket for four on the final ball, Abhishek Sharma appeared to say something to Haris Rauf. Haris didn't seem too pleased at Abhishek's gesture, pointing a figure at the Indian opener, as the argument heated up.

On-field umpire Gazi Sohel had to intervene, while Shubman Gill could also be seen saying something to Haris after hitting the boundary.

Just a couple of overs earlier, Shubman Gill and Shaheen Afridi were involved in a war of words, with Gill having the last laugh in the third over. Gill slammed Shaheen for a superb cover drive, and then promptly pointed to him the direction in which the ball travelled.

Abhishek smashed an incredible half-century in just 24 balls, as India crossed the 100-run mark within nine overs, chasing 172.