India started their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with an easy nine-wicket win over United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday. A funny moment occured during the toss when visiting captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was about to flip the coin in the air, tried to hide it. As UAE captain Muhammad Waseem was looking towards the coin in Suryakumar's hand, the India captain came up with a cheeky remark, "Idhar mat dekho (Don't look here)." Waseem funnily took his attention off from there to started looking at the other side with a laugh.

As Suryakumar won the toss, India's record-breaking streak of losing tosses finally ended, having lost the toss in 15 past international outings.

Kuldeep Yadav's artistry was too much for a clueless UAE to comprehend as India hardly broke a sweat in an emphatic victory in their Asia Cup opener.

Kuldeep didn't show any signs of rustiness as India dismissed the home team for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs and then cantered home in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16 balls) continued his blazing run in the company of best friend Shubman Gill (20 not out off nine), who also looked in ominous touch on his return to T20 cricket.

Call it an irony, it was left-arm spinner Simranjeet Singh, who once bowled to Shubman in his pre-teens, was hit for the winning runs by the Indian vice-captain.

India's batting effort was more like a highlights package and a glorified net session with UAE bowlers having very little clue on where to pitch the ball.

That the match would end way before time was clear once captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field.

The bowling plans laid by Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar were perfectly executed by the unit with the Dubai track helping the skillful Indian spinners.

Kuldeep, who had a frustrating time in the UK after warming the bench for five straight Tests, was too good for the UAE batters, ending with figures of 4 for 7 in 2.1 overs.

