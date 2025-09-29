In a bizarre sequence of events, the Asia Cup trophy was not awarded to champions India at the presentation after they refused to accept the silverware from Pakistan minister and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi. There was drama aplenty following India's thrilling win in the Asia Cup final over arch-rivals here on Sunday, which culminated with the victors celebrating their triumph without the trophy. The presentation ceremony finally began after a long delay but only individual performers were feted. Despite India's refusal to accept the trophy from him, Naqvi stood firm on the stage and eventually the trophy was not awarded to the winning team probably the first time on a cricket field.

Despite the delay, a sizeable number of Indian fans stayed back for the presentation and they did not shy away from booing Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha when he walked towards the stage.

India were fine with taking the trophy from Emirates Cricket Board's vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, who shared the stage with Naqvi but the latter did not allow that to happen.

As Naqvi stood on one side for the presentation ceremony to begin, Indian players were standing within 15 yards, refusing to budge from their places and the formalities were being inordinately delayed.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final here on Sunday.

It was learnt that the Indian team management asked who was supposed to present the winners' trophy and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) went into a huddle knowing that their boss wasn't an acceptable name for the champions.

Once Naqvi took to the presentation stage, Indian fans in the stands started booing collectively with the chants of "Bharat Maata Ki Jai".

After Naqvi took the dais, he was informed that the Indian team won't accept the trophy if he tries to force himself and an official protest would be lodged. As Naqvi waited, suddenly, someone from organisers took the trophy inside the dressing room.

Having not shaken hands with Pakistani players throughout the three Asia Cup games and also avoided the customary pre-toss photoshoot, the Indian team had sent the message to ACC that it won't accept the trophy from the governing body's chairman.

In another dramatic development, the Pakistani players didn't emerge out of the dressing room even after an hour since the match had ended with only their chairman stranded and embarrassed, wanting to do the honours as per the continental body's protocol.

After nearly 55 minutes, Agha and his teammates emerged from the dressing room and were greeted with shouts of "Indiaaaa, Indiaaaaa".

It was a foregone conclusion that India won't accept the trophy from Naqvi, who had posted cryptic videos of Cristiano Ronaldo's plane crash gesture celebrations which is a direct reference to the Pakistani claims that six Indian jets were downed during 'Operation Sindoor'.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)