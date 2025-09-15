The Indian cricket team will not be sharing the stage with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi if the Suryakumar Yadav-led side reaches the final, according to a report by PTI. Naqvi is Pakistan's Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, as well as the current Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. As a result, it is expected that he will be the one to hand over the winner's trophy and prizes to the players after the Asia Cup 2025 final. However, the report claimed that Indian players are not willing to share the stage with him—a stance in line with their decision not to shake hands with Pakistan cricketers.

"It is reliably learnt that if India make the tournament's final on September 28, the players won't be sharing the presentation dais with Naqvi, who is expected to hand over the winner's trophy as ACC head."

Indian cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart, Salman Ali Agha, after their Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. Even after securing a 7-wicket win, Indian cricketers walked straight back to their dressing room and did not shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The controversy continued during the post-match press conference, as Agha chose not to attend, while SKY went on to dedicate the win to the armed forces and expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Later, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson confirmed that Agha's absence was due to the handshake row.

The PCB went on to seek the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, holding him responsible for the entire incident amid rising political tensions between India and Pakistan. The Pakistan cricket governing body also complained to the ACC and sought the International Cricket Council's (ICC) intervention.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," Naqvi said on 'X'.