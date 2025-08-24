Former Sri Lanka fast-bowling all-rounder Farveez Maharoof has backed India to win the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup, calling them 'clear favourites' in terms of how their squad is shaping up. India have won the Asia Cup eight times, including emerging victorious in the T20I edition of the competition held in Bangladesh in 2016. The 17th edition of the Asia Cup, set to happen in the UAE from September 9-28, marks India's first T20I outing since winning the home series against England by 4-1 in January. "I would think clear favourites for me are India, looking at how their side is. Dark horses for me, I'll say Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. One big reason is that in big tournaments, it's about (the performance) on that particular day in T20 cricket," Maharoof told IANS on the sidelines of the CLT10 league.

India will open their Group A campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10, followed by a high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the same venue on September 14, before facing Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Maharoof also thinks the shape of India's fast bowling attack looks great, especially due to the presence of fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. India also have the services of Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana in their fast-bowling department, apart from an extra seam-bowling option in Shivam Dube.

"It's hard to say which pace attack (is best placed). But I think certainly India has a good set-up with Bumrah in. Pakistan is also up there. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are equal. So, probably India and Pakistan are equal, then Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are equal," he added.

The Super Four stage of the competition will take place from September 20-26, before the final takes place in Dubai on September 28. The Asia Cup also serves as a crucial build-up platform for India ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, where they enter the competition as defending champions.

