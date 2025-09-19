India became the second team ever to play 250 T20 Internationals as they take on Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter on Friday. Pakistan (275) are the only other side who have played more than 250 T20 Internationals till date. New Zealand are third in the list with 235 T20 Internationals while West Indies are fourth with 228 T20 Internationals. Sri Lanka are fifth with 212 T20 Internationals. Coming to the match, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat against Oman. (India vs Oman LIVE BLOG)

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit," Suryakumar said at the toss.

India made two changes to their playing XI with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh replacing Varun Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes," Oman captain Jatindar Singh said.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman (Playing XI): Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi