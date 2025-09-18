India's commanding win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 was overshadowed by a handshake controversy in Dubai on Sunday, with the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refusing to shake hands with their counterparts. The Indian team came into the contest as firm favourites, and they lived up to the billing with an all-round show. They needed just 15.5 overs to gun down a below-par target of 128, extending their dominance over Pakistan to 11-3 in T20Is. Former India batter Robin Uthappa blasted Pakistan for their clueless batting approach and lack of competitiveness.

"The hype will always be there. Yet, ability wise, Pakistan fans can have all the expectations they want from their team, but they are genuinely living in denial if they think they can be competitive with the current Indian team. This Indian team is head, shoulders and body above Pakistan," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan last beat India in any format back in 2022, during the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai.

Uthappa blamed the chopping and changing in the management as the major reason behind their struggle to compete.

"Pakistan are in denial of the fact that they are in a rebuilding phase of their cricket team. For crying out loud, they have changed six coaches since 2023. And if you are going to do something like that, imagine the amount of insecurity that exists within the group. On top of that, they have five openers in the top seven. They are completely unfinished products for now," he explained.

"When I watched the Pakistan team bat yesterday, it just felt like a team that had no control or idea about how they were going to go about getting their runs. There was no method to the madness. There was no process-oriented approach, knowing there will be ebbs and flows in an innings," he added.