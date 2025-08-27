Wasim Akram believes that the Indian cricket team will start as favourities in their Asia Cup 2025 encounter against Pakistan. The former Pakistan skipper said that the match on September 14 will be a highly charged affair and the team, who can handle the pressure, will end up emerging victorious. There has been a lot of chatter around the game following rumours of India possibly pulling out. However, the fans are eagerly waiting for the clash that is guaranteed to attract massive eyeballs. Akram warned the fans to not 'cross the line' and stay disciplined in order to make the game 'entertaining' for everyone.

“I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other Ind-Pak matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line. If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans. India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," he told Telecom Asia Sport.

Looking ahead, Akram suggested the Asia Cup could offer fans multiple India-Pakistan showdowns, including a possible final. “This Asia Cup will be a feast for fans worldwide. It's my wish that India and Pakistan also resume playing a Test series. It's been too long, and it would be a historic spectacle for fans on both sides,” he added. But that may not happen in the near future, as the Indian government only two days ago clarified that it would not allow bilateral matches between the two countries.

Akram also stressed that fans must uphold sportsmanship alongside the players. “Fans must also show discipline,” he said, reinforcing the importance of maintaining decorum in such high-voltage matches.

(With IANS inputs)