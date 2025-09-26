The ICC is set to hold a crucial hearing today for Pakistan cricketers Harris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan over provocative on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India. The controversy, which sparked widespread debate across cricketing circles, has put both players under the ICC's disciplinary lens. With the BCCI officially filing complaints, the hearing will examine whether the actions violated the spirit of the game and ICC's code of conduct. Fans and experts alike are eagerly watching for the outcome.

"Not Guilty"

Suryakumar Yadav said himself 'Not Guilty' and appeared before the ICC. With Suryakumar, BCCI COO Hemang Amin Cricket Operations Sumeet Mallapurkar was also present. After the hearing, ICC advised Suryakumar Yadav to refrain from further such comments.

Harris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan in ICC court

Today BCCI will also hear the complaint against ICC match referee Richie Richardson Harris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan. During the India-Pakistan Super 4 match, Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf made several rude and aggressive gestures, which were absolutely against the spirit of the game. These signs made the atmosphere between the two teams more tense.

What will the ICC do?

Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan are appearing with the PCB officials in front of the ICC regarding these warnings. It is understood that PCB will tell the match referee that the players only indulged in gestures and not verbal volleys. Can the ICC just give a warning to these players and let them go? It will be interesting to see how strict ICC can be on these players to save the game.

41 years old stress

The tension between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup has increased to such an extent that everyone is cautious about it before the first final clash between the two teams in the history of the 41-year tournament on September 28.

After defeating Bangladesh in the Super 4 and reaching the final, Pakistan's Kiwi coach Mike Hesson said, "our focus will be on playing good cricket, that's my job." But the head coach of the Pak team, could not guarantee that he would stop the rude or conflict-filled gestures.