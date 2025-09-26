Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for his provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India on September 21, reported news agency PTI citing sources. Haris made the controversial '6-0' gesture towards Indian fans and also mimicked a plane falling from the air. BCCI lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the gestures and the decision was taken after an official hearing which was presided over by match referee Richie Richardson. On the other hand, Sahibzada Farhan was let off with a warning for his 'gunshot' celebration during that match.

"Match referee Richie Richardson had completed his hearing on Friday afternoon at the team hotel. Haris Rauf has been fined 30 percent of his match fees for aggressive behaviour and Farhan has been let off with a warning," a tournament source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Earlier, both Rauf and Farhan pleaded not guilty during the ICC hearing.

Both the players appeared before Richardson in person even though the responses given to the ICC were in writing. They were accompanied by team manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

According to tournament sources, Farhan claimed that his 'gunshot celebration' was a "traditional way of celebrating in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe" in Pakistan.

Farhan also reportedly mentioned that Virat Kohli has celebrated in a similar way.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had also filed a complaint against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav after he dedicated the win in the group stage to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reports said that Suryakumar Yadav has been told to refrain from making political statements in his official press conferences in the future.

Reports said he was shown video clips from his press conference and admitted that he did make those statements. The hearing was conducted after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) complained to the ICC about his political statements after the Indian team's victory against Pakistan in the group stage of the ongoing Asia Cup.

(With PTI inputs)