India batter Tilak Varma opened up on his Asia Cup final heroics against Pakistan in Dubai, insisting that he was calm under pressure during the tense chase. Chasing 147, India suffered major blows in the powerplay as their top-order batters-Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav-walked back to the dugout, leaving the team in a spot of bother at 20/3. However, Tilak showcased nerves of steel to bail his side out of trouble, anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 69.

While responding to a query from NDTV, Tilak termed his knock in the final as one of the finest of his international career.

"This was one of my best innings, along with the one I played in Chennai against England. But, of course, playing in Asia Cup, that too against Pakistan under pressure, is one of the best feelings. So, I think this was one of my best knocks, along with the two hundreds I scored as well," Tilak said.

Tilak rose to the occasion under immense pressure, despite carrying the hopes of the entire nation.

"I was calm under pressure and knew that I would win the game. So, I was just thinking about my country and was focusing on one ball at a time. I backed myself and I am so proud of it," he added.

Salam Bayash, Tilak's childhood coach, also revealed their chat ahead of the final.

"I only had one though in mind, 'Tilak would finish the game'. Before the match, I told him that if you get the opportunity, finish the game. He's a champion player and he proved me right," said Bayash in a chat with NDTV.

Tilak, who returned to Hyderabad on Monday, received a rousing reception by fans at Shamshabad Airport and was later felicitated by Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy and Managing Director Soni Bala Devi.