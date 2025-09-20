Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal finally opened up about his snub from the ongoing Asia Cup. The 23-year-old batter, who made his India debut in 2023, has already made a big name for himself in international cricket. In T20Is, Jaiswal has played 23 matches and scored 723 runs, including five half-centuries and one ton. However, he was overlooked by the selectors when they were picking India's squad for the continental event. The squad, which included Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, did not have a spot for Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer.

Despite his snub, Jaiswal kept a positive outlook and continued to work on his game. he stated that the selection is in the hands of the selectors.

"I don't think about. It's all in the hands of selectors. The decisions are taken according to the team combination. I will do whatever I can," said Yashasvi during a conversation with Mashable India.

"When my time comes, things will fall into place. I just want to keep working on myself and keep working hard," he added.

Jaiswal is one of the cricketers, who actually faced poverty and then achieved success after many years of hard work. Speaking about his India debut, the left-handed batter stated that he always had a belief that he will be making it big.

He also stated that his ultimate dream is to win the ODI World Cup for Team India. It is worth noting that Jaiswal was also a part of India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad but he did not feature in any match.

"I always had the belief that I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard," said Jaiswal.

"My ultimate dream is to make the team win the World Cup. The T20 World Cup win in 2024 was truly special for me. We got such a good welcome in India when we came back home," he added.