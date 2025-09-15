The International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to reject Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi's demand to replace Andy Pycroft from the panel of match referees for the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The request was made following the controversy surrounding Indian players not shaking hands with Pakistan cricketers during their match on Sunday. The PCB accused match referee Pycroft of breaching the 'Code of Conduct' after he allegedly told Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss, and requested the ICC to intervene.

However, according to a report by Cricbuzz, it is unlikely that the ICC will accept the request. The report added that the dominant view within the ICC is that Pycroft did not play a major role in the controversy.

"The general view is that it would set a wrong precedent to change a match official at the demand of one member when, prima facie, he had no serious role in the controversy," the report stated.

The ICC reportedly believes that all Pycroft did was convey a message to the Pakistan skipper in an attempt to avoid any public embarrassment. The ICC is also unwilling to remove the match referee, as the prevailing view is that doing so would set a bad precedent.

"The appointment of match officials is done by the ICC, in association with the local body — in this case, the ACC — but it is unlikely that the world body will pay much attention to the demand," the report said.

The ICC's decision could have major repercussions, as Pakistan has allegedly threatened to boycott their Group A match against UAE if Pycroft is not removed. He is the appointed match referee for that game. If Pakistan decides not to play the match against UAE, they will be eliminated from the Asia Cup 2025.

UAE won their match against Oman on Monday and, as a result, now have 2 points from 2 games — the same as Pakistan. That means a forfeit would knock Pakistan out of the competition.