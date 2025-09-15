Pakistan suffered a crushing defeat to India in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A clash on Sunday. Pakistan were restricted to a total of only 127, which was chased down by India in just 15.5 overs. The heavy defeat leaves Pakistan with one win from their two games in Group A, while India have all but assured qualification to the Super Four with two wins from two. While Pakistan still boast a positive net run-rate, and will be favourites to be the second team to qualify, there is a chance they fail to make the top two in the group.

If Pakistan lose their remaining game to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and UAE also beat Oman, then UAE will finish on four points to Pakistan's two.

UAE currently sit rock bottom with a net run-rate of -10.483. However, victories in their two remaining games will take net run-rate out of the equation.

On the other hand, if Oman beat table-toppers India and UAE, and Pakistan lose or face a no result against UAE, Oman will qualify ahead of Pakistan.

A less likely scenario is rain playing spoilsport to Pakistan's chances. No rain is forecast in Dubai over the coming week.

However, if Pakistan lose to UAE and UAE's last match against Oman is washed out by rain, UAE will still finish on higher points than Pakistan.

Pakistan's massive 93-run victory over Oman still leaves them with a big advantage if net run-rate does come into question over qualification to the Super Four.

Salman Ali Agha's men were comprehensively defeated by Suryakumar Yadav-led India. The reigning T20 World Cup champions, thereby, have a net run-rate of +4.793 in Group A.

The two teams to qualify from Group A will face off in the Super Four stage on Sunday, September 21.