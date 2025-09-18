Former India spinner Murali Kartik slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following the delayed start to their Asia Cup 2025 match against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in Dubai. The PCB had earlier threatened to withdraw from the match after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected their complaint to suspend match referee Andy Pycroft from his duties. Ahead of the match on Wednesday, there were reports of Pakistan not playing the game. However, the match eventually began after an hour's delay, with the PCB claiming that they had received an apology from Pycroft.

Kartik called the PCB's actions "childish" and even mocked them for causing the hour-long delay to such a crucial Asia Cup match. "The only word I can think of right now is absolutely childish and churlish. I can't think of anything else. If you want to take a stand, please go ahead. I think for everybody in life, you take a stand, but stick to it, have the conviction to stick to it," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

"Just because when you see, oh, there could be a financial implication, which literally is 16 million US dollars over a handshake saga or something like this. I can't think of anything. I think people in kindergarten, even kids in kindergarten nowadays, don't behave like this," he added.

Kartik further stated that the PCB's act was like "holding people to ransom" and it did not make any sense at all. "So it's a bit funny. And again, you're holding so many people to ransom for no rhyme or reason. Absolutely no rhyme or reason. You want to take a stance, please do. If you want to take a stand, take a stand, go home. Don't suddenly think, 'Oh, no, this is what it is,'" said Kartik.

"The game was supposed to be at this time. They should have forfeited the game. It's like, that's how it used to happen, you know, in all the other places. Walkover. Since we use the word 'childish,' it's like when you get angry with your mom and you go and throw your toys and lock yourself in your room. 'I won't eat.' The mom says, 'OK, bugger off. You don't want to eat? Don't eat.' You are the one who's going to come out after 10 or 12 hours, when your stomach is growling and you're like, 'Can I have some food, please?'" he added.