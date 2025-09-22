Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav came to the defense of Jasprit Bumrah and said that he is 'not a robot' after the six-wicket victory against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash on Sunday. Bumrah had a bad outing as he conceded 45 runs in four overs without taking a single wicket. It was a rare off-day for the star pacer who struggled to find his rhythm and was taken to the cleaners by the Pakistan batters. However, Suryakumar was quick to point out that Bumrah is allowed to have a bad day sometimes and backed him to bounce back after his disappointing show on Sunday.

"The way the boys are stepping up in every game, it's making my job very easy. The boys showed a lot of character. They were calm after the first 10 overs (of India's bowling innings). After drinks, I told them the game starts now. That's fine, he's not a robot, he will have a bad day someday (talking about Bumrah). Dube bailed us out of the situation. They complement each other really well (Abhishek and Gill). It's like a fire and ice combination. After the first innings, our fielding coach - T Dilip, has emailed all players who had butter fingers today," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that 172 was a good target on the ground but the show from Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in the powerplay overs took the match away from them.

"We are yet to play a perfect game, but we are getting there. A great game but in the powerplay they took the game away from us. Looking back with the position we were in after 10 overs, we could have got 10-15 more. 170-180 is a good total but in the powerplay they batted well, that was the difference. If you see the bowlers are going for runs, you need to change it, that's how it goes in T20s. There's a lot of positives - the way Fakhar batted, Farhan batted and Harry bowled. Looking forward to the next game against Sri Lanka," he said after the match.