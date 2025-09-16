Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka expressed disappointment despite their win over Hong Kong, citing concerns over early bowling overs and a crucial 16th-over collapse that saw several wickets fall, including his own. Another brilliant half-century from Pathum Nissanka and a fiery cameo from all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga took Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over Hong Kong despite their opponents putting up a spirited fight in the second half of the second innings during their Asia Cup clash at Dubai on Monday.

While speaking in the post-match presentation, Charith Asalanka said, "The heart was in the mouth (at the end). Disappointed about a few things. First three overs in the bowling. Then, with the bat, in the 16th over, we lost a few wickets, including mine. Consistently, these things can't happen even in the shorter formats. We are professionals, and we have to do much better. Credit to them, they batted well. There is pressure playing against every side."

With this win, Sri Lanka tops Group B with two wins in two matches, while Hong Kong is out of the competition having lost three in three games.

Pathum Nissanka was named Player of the Match; however, he praised Hong Kong's bowling and expressed satisfaction with his batting, "It was not an easy pitch. Hong Kong bowled well. Happy with the way am batting."

Put to bat first by SL, a half-century from Nizakat Khan and a crucial knock from Anshuman Rath took Hong Kong to a fighting 149/4 in 20 overs. During the run-chase, SL was always in the hunt with Nissanka continuing his consistent run, but they collapsed from 119/2 to 127/6 in 17.1 overs.

From there, Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka guided Lankan Lions to a crucial win, sealing their Super 4s spot with seven balls to go.

Hong Kong skipper Yasim Murtaza also expressed satisfaction with his side's performance, stating he was proud of the way the boys stood up and believed a few dropped catches cost them the game.

"To be honest, I am proud of the way the boys stood up today. We missed a few chances. In the end, the way they fought was good. We were looking for 150-160. We dropped a few catches, and that cost us the game. The positive thing is to be playing on the big stage. Dream come true. Once we go back, we will work on a few things," Yasim Murtaza said.

