India and Pakistan are set to square off once again in the Asia Cup 2025, this time in the Super Four stage. Pakistan suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of India in their group stage clash, as the latter chased down a target of 128 in just 15.5 overs. Ahead of their second meeting, former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth has labelled Pakistan a "seventh-division team", and bullishly stated that Pakistan will fail to give India any challenge in their upcoming clash.

"Going forward, Pakistan shouldn't be playing with the main teams. Have them among the Associate nations and bring a few of the others there here. It's a big thing for Pakistan that they are even allowed to play in such a prestigious tournament. ," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"Pakistan should be removed from the top seven. From hereon, India-Pakistan matches won't attract crowds. India-Pakistan rivalry has become history. This Pakistan team will give us no scare. This is a seventh division team in a Chennai league," Srikkanth added.

Pakistan survived a huge scare against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four. Despite posting a total of only 146, Pakistan managed to defend it in their crucial final group game.

Srikkanth also expressed that Pakistan are heading in the wrong direction under head coach Mike Hesson.

"Mike Hesson will be back with his statements on how they are a very good team and they were unlucky in the last match against India. You'll go nowhere with Mike Hesson as your coach," Srikkanth stated.

Hesson, who enjoyed long stints at the helm of the New Zealand cricket team and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), took up the role of Pakistan's head coach in May 2025.

India and Pakistan face off in Dubai on Sunday, September 21