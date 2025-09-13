Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a big 93-run victory over Oman on Friday in Dubai. Opting to bat, Pakistan posted a total of 160/7 with Mohammad Haris scoring 66 off 43 balls. Later, Salman Ali Agha and co bundled out Oman for just 67 and won the game by 93 runs. The entire bowling unit made contributions as Pakistan's journey began with a thumping win. After the victory, Haris opened up about coach Mike Hesson's comment regarding the struggle with the strike rate.

Ahead of the opener against Oman, Hesson had expressed his concerns regarding the absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and stated the importance of scoring runs while keeping the strike rate in mind.

However, after the victory against Oman, Haris backed the Pakistan batters, stating that the team is always up for challenging situations.

"Look, this team has already proved itself. We went to Dhaka and put up 180. No other team has managed 180 in Mirpur if you check. We scored 180 in the West Indies as well, and 200 in Sharjah. Pakistan's team hasn't scored 200 in the UAE yet, but we did it there too," Haris said in the post-match press conference.

"So the team's approach will remain the same as the way we've been playing. That's both the suggestion and the direction coming from the coach and the captain," he added.

Haris also credited his captain Salman Agha, coaches and senior teammates for backing him during tough times after his match-winning performance against Oman.

"Yeah, obviously, it is important for every player, and the way he supported me, not only the captain, but the coach and all the senior players, I want to thank them as well, because there are difficult times when you can't perform, and it is very tough for a player to get out of that phase. A lot of criticisms happen, and I take that as a positive note. Thanks to the captain, coaches and the senior players who are in the team, thanks to them as well," Haris said.