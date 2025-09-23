Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh came up with a brutal response to Haris Rauf's provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against India. Rauf caused a massive controversy when he made a '6-0' gesture towards the Indian fans and even mimicked planes getting shot down. It was a direct reference to Pakistan's unverified claims that it downed six Indian fighter jets during the military conflict, following Operation Sindoor. However, in a video going viral on social media, Arshdeep responded in style to the Pakistan pacer's unwarranted attack.

Arshdeep owned Harris tepiyapic.twitter.com/J3kLPOk8hQ — Doomlet (@dooomlet) September 23, 2025

The Super 4 clash saw a number of heated moments with India batters getting into war of words with the Pakistan pacers. A major incident took place between Abhishek Sharma and Rauf when even the on-field umpires had to step in to stop the altercation between the two cricketers.

After the match, Abhishek opened up about the on-field spat.

"Today was pretty simple, the way they were coming out to us without any reason, I did not like it at all. That's why I went after them. I wanted to deliver for the team. (on his stand with Gill) We have been playing since school days, we enjoy each other's company, we thought we would do it and today was the day. The way he was giving it back, I really enjoyed it. If you see someone playing like this, it's because the team supports me and they back me. That's the intent I show and I'm practicing really hard and if it's my day, I'm gonna win it for my team," he said at the post-match presentation.

There was a huge controversy surrounding Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan as well. The cricketer slammed a half-century and decided to celebrate with a 'gun' gesture.

Amid the rising political tensions between India and Pakistan, the gesture did not go down well and it was criticised heavily by both fans as well as experts.