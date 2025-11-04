The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday officially confirmed the outcomes of several Code of Conduct proceedings arising from matches played during the ICC Asia Cup 2025. The hearings were conducted by members of the ICC elite panel of match referees following incidents in the matches between India and Pakistan on September 14, 21, and 28. The three India vs Pakistan clashes in the Asia Cup 2025 saw gestures and counter-gestures from both sides.

Indian cricket team skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for his 'Pahalgam tribute' comments made during the Asia Cup 2025 group stage match against Pakistan on September 14. Following India's seven-wicket win against Pakistan, Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces and showed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan lodged an official complaint against the India skipper after the comment.

"Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two demerit points," the ICC said in a statement.

Rauf's severe punishment

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf faced severe punishment, while his teammate Sahibzada Farhan was issued a warning.

Rauf was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and was also suspended for his provocative gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match and the final against India on September 21 and 28, respectively. Haris made a controversial '6-0' gesture towards Indian fans and also mimicked a plane falling from the air during the Super Four match. Sahibzada Farhan performed a 'gunshot' celebration during the Super 4 match.

The BCCI lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the gestures, and the decision was taken after an official hearing presided over by Match Referee Richie Richardson.

"Farhan was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point," said the ICC.

"Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 per cent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points," the world body added.

What ICC said

However, Rauf received two more demerit points for again mimicking the plane-fall gesture during the India vs Pakistan final.

"Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 per cent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points," the ICC said.

"This takes Rauf's total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC's disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan's ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025."