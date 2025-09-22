As Pakistan find it tougher to compete against India with every passing day, even their players' standards of conduct on the field are dropping even lower. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who struggled to give his team the wickets that could see them beat India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on Sunday, resorted to provocative gestures while interacting with fans near the boundary rope. A video has gone viral on social media, in which Rauf's 'plane falling gesture' at the boundary rope has left Indian fans infuriated.

While fielding near the boundary, Rauf had to embrace 'Virat Kohli chants', as fans looked to remind him of the T20 World Cup 2022 clash between India and Pakistan, where the India batter slammed him for 2 consecutive sixes in the penultimate over to turn the tables.

What Rauf, however, did next was extremely provocative. The Pakistan pacer made a '6-0' gesture towards the fans, referring to Pakistan's unverified claims that it downed six Indian fighter jets during the military conflict, following Operation Sindoor. After the 6-0 gesture, Rauf also used hand gestures, emulating the crashing of planes.

Haris Rauf never disappoints, specially with 6-0. pic.twitter.com/vsfKKt1SPZ — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 21, 2025

The 6-0 gestures emerged on the eve of the India vs Pakistan contest from the ICC Academy in Dubai too, during a training session involving Salman Ali Agha's side. It happened when the Pakistan team was playing a football game, which saw one of the sides taking a 6-0 lead.

But the manner in which Pakistan players started shouting 6-0, 6-0..., especially in the presence of Indian journalists at the venue, made many comprehend that the intent was something completely different.

While Pakistan and a number of its former players say that politics and sports should be completely independent of each other, the on-field actions by players like Haris Rauf, paints a different picture about what cricketers from across the border actually feel.

As for the Super 4 match against India, Pakistan were handed a second successive defeat in the Asia Cup 2025 by Suryakumar Yadav's team. India and Pakistan can face each other once again in the tournament if both qualify for the final.

For the unversed, the top two teams from the Super 4s stage will qualify for the title-decider.