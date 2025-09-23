Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh took a brutal dig at Pakistan following their loss in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. India completely outplayed Pakistan once again as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side registered a six-wicket victory. After the match, SKY asked the media to stop using the word 'rivalry' to describe India-Pakistan matches as India have won all seven of their previous encounters. Harbhajan took to social media to echo similar sentiments as he posted a picture with 'Greatest Rivalry' written on it but replaced 'Greatest' with 'One-sided'.

The One Sided Rivalry Chak de India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5IpkSoeiQa — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 22, 2025

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav has urged everyone to stop calling the contests against Pakistan a meaningful "rivalry" given how his team has dominated the arch-foes, the most recent demolition act being the six-wicket triumph in a Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan have faced each other 15 times in T20 Internationals, with the reigning world champions winning 12 of those encounters.

After the comprehensive win on Sunday night here, the proverbial question on the gulf between the two teams was thrown at Suryakumar by a senior Pakistani journalist.

"Sir, my request is that we should now stop calling India vs Pakistan matches a rivalry," Suryakumar responded with a smile.

When the scribe clarified that he was referring to "standards, and not the rivalry", the Indian skipper said it hardly makes things any different.

"Sir, rivalry and standard are all the same. Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 (12-3) or something. There is no contest," he said before winding up the media conference with a grin.

(With PTI inputs)