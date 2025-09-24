The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Pakistan was full of drama as Salman Ali Agha's team tried its best to unnerve their opponents by on-field antics. Be it Haris Rauf's disgraceful gestures on the field or Sahibzada Farhan's celebration after scoring a fifty, Pakistan players gave India plenty to ponder on in the match. However, Indian players, especially Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, decided to respond to Pakistan with the bat, helping India take one step towards the Asia Cup final.

After the game, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a piece of his mind to Pakistani players, saying Pakistan would've won the game only if 'talks won the game' and not performances.

"If talks were to win the game, I think they would have won," Harbhajan said of the match on Sports Today. "But it was between bat and ball, and I think that's where India were far, far ahead of Pakistan."

Harbhajan highlighted the struggles of Pakistan's opening bowling combination - Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi - against the duo of Abhishek and Shubman, who took them to the cleaners in the powerplay.

"Their senior bowlers like Haris or Shaheen Shah Afridi, they went for plenty. They couldn't get a single wicket in the first six overs. They are the most experienced players," explained Harbhajan. "So if your experienced players are only shouting and talking, and not able to deliver with the ball or bat, you'll see the results they are getting."

India batters Abhishek and Shubman shared posts on social media, explaining how they believed in answering to Pakistan's provocations with the bat.

Harbhajan, though disappointed by Pakistani players' antics on the field, said that India only believes in responding with their game on the field.

"Let them talk, we will talk with the bat and ball, and we will answer when required the best," he concluded.