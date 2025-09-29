India captain Suryakumar Yadav sat in the press conference with Abhishek Sharma on Sunday after the team's thrilling 5-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final. The tournament concluded on a controversial note after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi decided to take away the trophy and medals from the ceremony, following India's refusal to accept them from the hands of Mohsin Naqvi, a political figure in Pakistan and also the PCB chairman. But, as Suryakumar arrived in the post-match presser, it was he who was accused of politicising the game since the start of the Asia Cup campaign.

A Pakistani reporter taunted Suryakumar, labelling his behaviour as an act of mixing politics in cricket. "The question is that you have become a champion today and played well. But the whole tournament, your behaviour with Pakistan team was not good. You didn't shake hands. Then you did photo session for trophy. And then you held political press conference. Do you think that in this whole history of cricket, you are the first captain who brought politics into it?"

In response, Suryakumar said: "Bolna hain ahi bolna hai? Gussa ho rahe ho aap. Sawaal pata nahi chala aapka, 4 questions ek saath puch liye aapne (Can I speak or not? You are getting angry (laughs). I didn't understand your question, you asked four of them together).

Pakistani reporter crying in press conference. This is what we wanted #AsiaCupFinal pic.twitter.com/J7VQXv7U6n — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) September 28, 2025

In the press conference, Suryakumar also criticised Mohsin Naqvi for his decision to take away the Asia Cup trophy with him.

"This is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing and following cricket. That a champion team is denied to get a trophy, that too a hard-earned one. I feel we deserved it, and I can't say anything more. My trophies are sitting in my dressing room, all the 14 guys with me, all the support staff, those are the real trophies," Suryakumar said at the post-match press conference at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium after India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the summit clash of the continental showdown.