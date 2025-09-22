Cricket thrives on passion, but sometimes that passion spills over into actions that go against the "Spirit of the Game." From gun-salutes to middle fingers, some of the sport's biggest names have faced the heat for inappropriate celebrations. Sahibzada Farhan's "gunfire" gesture in the Asia Cup 2025 brings this debate back into focus.

Here are some of the most infamous on-field celebrations - and the punishments that followed.

1. Sahibzada Farhan - Gun Salute vs India (Asia Cup 2025)

Incident: After smashing a six against India in Dubai, Farhan turned to the dugout and mimicked firing a gun with his bat.

Controversy: With Indo-Pak ties already tense, the gesture was slammed as provocative and insensitive.

Penalty: As of now, no ICC sanction has been reported, but similar gestures in the past have earned fines and demerit points.

2. Virat Kohli - Middle Finger to Sydney Crowd (2012)

Incident: Frustrated by abusive fans at the SCG, Kohli flashed his middle finger toward the stands.

Penalty: Fined 50% of his match fee under ICC's Level-1 breach rules.

Why it mattered: It set the tone for Kohli's fiery public persona and was widely debated as unbecoming of a future India captain.

3. Kagiso Rabada - Shoulder Barge on Steve Smith (2018, Port Elizabeth Test)

Incident: After dismissing Smith, Rabada brushed shoulders aggressively while roaring in celebration.

Penalty: Initially suspended for two Tests for a Level-2 offence (physical contact with a player). Later overturned on appeal.

Why it mattered: Sparked heated debate on whether aggression is part of Rabada's natural game or overstepping boundaries.

4. Shakib Al Hasan - Kicking the Stumps (Dhaka Premier League, 2021)

Incident: Furious at an umpiring decision, Shakib kicked the stumps, then uprooted another and threw it down.

Penalty: Suspended for three matches and fined heavily by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Why it mattered: Shakib, Bangladesh's biggest star, faced global criticism for setting a poor example.

5. David Warner - Inappropriate Send-Offs (2015 vs India & beyond)

Incident: Warner has a history of send-offs, including swearing at Rohit Sharma in 2015.

Penalty: Fined 15% of his match fee and reprimanded by ICC; multiple demerit points added in later series.

Why it mattered: Cemented Warner's reputation in the "ugly Australian" narrative.

6. Ben Stokes - Obscene Gesture (2017 vs West Indies)

Incident: After being dismissed, Stokes made an offensive hand gesture towards fans in Leeds.

Penalty: Reprimanded by ICC, fined 15% of his match fee.

Why it mattered: Added fuel to Stokes' ongoing controversies at the time, reinforcing calls for stricter discipline.

The ICC's Line in the Sand

Under the ICC Code of Conduct:

Level-1 breaches (minor gestures/abuse): fines up to 50% match fee, demerit points.

Level-2 breaches (serious send-offs/physical contact): fines up to 100% match fee, match suspensions.

Level-3 & 4 breaches: repeat or extreme behaviour, leading to long bans.

Cricket without courtesy:

From Kohli to Stokes, from Rabada to Shakib, even cricket's biggest stars haven't been immune from lapses in decorum. Farhan's gun salute may yet be judged harshly, but history shows the ICC has little tolerance for celebrations that cross the line from passion to provocation.