The Asia Cup 2025 has been more than a cricket tournament - it's become a platform where politics, provocation, nationalism, and unsaid rules interplay. From Pakistan's provocative gestures on the field, to India's stand against shaking hands with the men from across the border, there have been plenty of non-cricketing headline-making acts on the field since the tournament started. With India and Pakistan set to square off once again in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, the saga might not have reached its end yet. Below are the five biggest controversies that have marked this edition, peeling back the off-field heat from the cricketing action.

1. "No Handshakes": Sportsmanship, or Symbolic Protest?

During the India vs Pakistan matches (group stage and Super 4), India's captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, at both the toss and post-match.

Pakistan's management lodged formal protests, calling this behaviour "unsporting" and in violation of the spirit of the game.

There were claims the match referee Andy Pycroft had instructed both captains not to shake hands at the toss (because of security/political tensions), but communication around this was unclear.

2. Provocative Gestures: Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan & Reactions

Haris Rauf made a "6-0" gesture toward Indian supporters during the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match, reportedly referencing unverified claims of Pakistan downing six Indian fighter jets in a military conflict. He also mimicked a falling-plane gesture.

Sahibzada Farhan celebrated a half-century with a "gun-bat" gesture.

Both players have been summoned by the ICC for a disciplinary hearing over their conduct. The hearing is tonight.

3. Political Statements & Code of Conduct: Suryakumar Yadav & Others

After the first match, Suryakumar Yadav made a post-match statement, dedicating India's victory to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. This is now under an ICC procedure as a possible breach of the Code of Conduct regarding political statements.

India's captain's remarks and behaviour led to counter-complaints from PCB, which also protested against what it considered provocative or inappropriate actions or remarks from Indian players.

4. Administrative & Participation Tensions: India's Initial Withdrawal and Referee Disputes

Earlier in 2025, amid rising geopolitical tensions, there were reports that the BCCI considered withdrawal from Asia Cup 2025, refusing to play or host matches involving Pakistan.

Following these flare-ups, Pakistan went further - threatening to withdraw from the tournament mid-way if referee Andy Pycroft was not removed. The PCB claimed he had mishandled both the handshake row and complaints about Indian behaviour.

The standoff even delayed Pakistan's match against the UAE by nearly an hour. While the ICC refused to remove Pycroft, Pakistan eventually backed down under ACC pressure, but the episode exposed how close the tournament came to collapse.

Disputes over match referee conduct: Pakistan's board has raised concerns about the neutrality of ducking handshakes, referee instructions, and administrative handling of events.

5. Social Media, Fan Provocation & Escalation Cycles

Fan chants ("Kohli, Kohli") directed at Haris Rauf triggered provocative gestures by him. Videos went viral, amplifying both the initial act and responses.

Indian players, like Arshdeep Singh, responded with gestures of their own that were widely shared online. These back-and-forths often eclipse the match itself in what people are talking about.

Former players and commentators have weighed in heavily, increasing pressure on players and administrators to respond or act.