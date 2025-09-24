Team India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill decided to fight fire with fire after Pakistan players' needless aggression in their Asia Cup 2025 match last week. The two decided to go after Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, quashing their attempts to rattle them in the 172-run target. Among the multiple scuffles involving the quartet, the one that stood out took place after Gill smashed Rauf with a forward-press pull shot to end the over. Abhishek, who was at the non-striker's end, made the most of the opportunity, giving a mouthful to the pacer.

Rauf didn't take it lightly and gave it back to Abhishek, before Gill also decided to step in. Before the matter could escalate, the on-field umpires separated them.

However, a viral video has surfaced on social media, showing that the matter didn't stop there. Since it was the last ball of the over, the broadcaster had to cut to commercials.

The video revealed that India star Rinku Singh, who rushed to the middle carrying water, pulled Gill away from the heated situation. He was also seen giving some instructions to the openers.

Full lafda live...



Haris Rauf's lafda with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill live...



Piche se humare 2 bande bhi aa gye thee Rinku Singh or Harshit Rana...



Rinku bhai ne matter sambhal liya. pic.twitter.com/eE8KaJDZNc — AT10 (@Loyalsachfan10) September 23, 2025

Rauf also made headlines for a controversial gesture that he used to taunt Indian fans.

In the second innings, Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after Operation Sindoor in May this year.

Rauf's reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action.

Coming to the fixture on Sunday night, Pakistan managed to crawl its way to 171/5, their highest against India while batting first in T20Is. In reply, Abhishek (74) and Shubman Gill (47) raised a 105-run opening stand to pave the way for India's triumph.