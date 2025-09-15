The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match turned out to be a no-contest as Suryakumar Yadav's team secured a triumphant 7-wicket victory on Sunday. However, echoes of what happened after the match have kept the cricketing spectrums on both sides of the border buzzing. The Indian team refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistan players throughout the match. Match referee Andy Pycroft had informed Pakistan captain Salman Agha about the protocol at the time of the toss. As a result, no handshake took place between the two captains. However, no such information was given to the Pakistan camp at the end of the match, hence, the expectations changed.

Sources in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) told NDTV that Pycroft forgot to tell the Pakistan captain that the no-handshake protocol would continue throughout the match. As the Indian team wrapped up the chase, the players went straight to the dressing room, leaving the Pakistani players baffled.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson even walked up to the Indian dressing room, hoping to exchange friendly gestures withe the Indian camp but he saw the door close right in front of his face.

NDTV sources even confirmed that Pycroft apologised to the Pakistan team for his failure to inform them of the post-match no-handshake protocol

Upset with the no-cricketing affairs on the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement late in the night that India's actions were against the spirit of the game.

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

It would be interesting to see if the series events would change as the two teams could square off again, potentially twice, in the remainder of the tournament

India captain Suryakumar had earlier justified his team's decision to snub shake hands with the opposition, saying they intended to express solidarity with the families of the Pahalgam terrorist attack victims.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar after the emphatic win.

On the post-match affairs, the PCB further said: "The match referee Andy Pycroft had asked captain Salman Ali Agha, at the time of the toss, not to shake hands with his Indian counterpart. The Pakistan team management has lodged a protest, calling the behaviour against the spirit of sports."