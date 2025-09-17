The ongoing dispute between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), as well as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), has seen the Asia Cup plunge into a state of high tension, with many points over the immediate future of the tournament being debated. What began as a "no-handshake" incident between India and Pakistan on Sunday quickly escalated into a full-blown diplomatic and political crisis, prompting Pakistan to even threaten a pullout from the tournament. While some of PCB's conditions have been met by the ICC, some new apprehensions have emerged, as per NDTV sources.

It has reliably been learned that both India and Pakistan have made some requests to the Asian Cricket Council over certain aspects of the tournament.

As far as PCB's request for Andy Pycroft's removal is concerned, the ICC has agreed to put Ritchie Richardson in charge of the Pakistan vs UAE match. However, a final decision on Pycroft officiating in Pakistan's matches in the later stages hasn't yet been made.

The current situation, hence, is far from settled. Mohsin Naqvi is expected to make an announcement that will likely confirm Pakistan's continued participation in the tournament, but he might also decide to reiterate its concerns.

As per sources, Naqvi was upset because of the sudden 'no-handshake' decision on the field. He agrees with the protocol if it is pre-decided. However, PCB isn't the only party in the entire saga that has apprehensions over the remainder of the tournament.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has also made it clear that he doesn't want the Asia Cup trophy to be handed to India by Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council, if the team emerges triumphant in the final. This message has also been delivered to the ACC.

Pakistan also wants such decisions to be taken in advance in order to prevent embarrassment on the field later in the tournament.