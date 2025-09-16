Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly gave a brutal verdict on the Pakistan cricket team after their humiliating loss against India in Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Pakistan were completely outplayed as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side cruised to a seven-wicket win. Pakistan batters struggled against India's spin attack as they could only manage to score 127/9. In response, SKY and Abhishek Sharma played brillant knocks to secure the win. Ganguly said that Pakistan are no match to the current India and revealed that he stopped watching the game after the first 15 overs.

"Pakistan are no match. I say that with respect, it's just because I've seen their team was. It's the lack of quality in the side," he said at an event, according to PTI.

"This team has played without (Virat) Kohli and Rohit (Sharma), who were the two stalwarts of Indian cricket for such a long period of time."

"India are too far ahead in cricket for Pakistan and any of these Asia Cup teams. There will be one or two days when they get beaten, but the majority of days they (India) would be the best team."

Ganguly also said that he was not surprised by India winning the match comprehensively.

"I am actually not surprised by what I saw. I actually stopped watching after the first 15 overs and started watching Manchester United and Man City (in English Premier League)," he quipped.

"There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore. I always say, we think of Pakistan as Waqar Younises, Wasim Akrams, the Saeed Anwars and Javed Miandads. But that's not the case with this modern-day Pakistan it's now like chalk and cheese."

"There is no competition. I would rather watch India play Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka or even Afghanistan. I don't think India and Pakistan are a contest anymore. We keep hyping it and for the last five years every hype has been shattered. It's been one-way traffic," Ganguly concluded.