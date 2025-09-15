Pakistan were no match against a far-superior India in the Group A match of the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday. While the world champions' dominance reflected in the seven-wicket win, Pakistan's disappointment showed up in the words of their former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal – inviting comparison with the downfall of country's hockey. “Pakistan cricket is following the same path as its hockey. It is happening with a lot of planning. Cricket is being pulled down,” said Akmal while talking to www.telecomasia.net

Pakistan could only muster a meager 127/9 after opting to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Had it not been for opener Sahibzada Farhan's 44-ball 40 and an unbeaten cameo of 33 off 16 by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan would have struggled to reach the hundred-run mark.

Pakistan, who were without veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, were bamboozled by the Indian spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the bowling chart with his figures of 3/18. Axar Patel took 2/18 and Varun Chakravarthy 1/24.

India raced to the target in 15.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma took off like a fast train, scoring 31 off just 13 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Shubman Gill, who came out to open with Sharma, scored 10 before being dismissed by Saim Ayub (3/35), who took all three Indian wickets to fall.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 47 not out off 37 balls, and added 56 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Verma (31 off 31). Shivam Dube remained not out on 10.

Pakistan clearly didn't have the skills to give a fight to India in any department.

“The reason for Pakistan's downfall is that we have compromised our domestic cricket. Then the selection criteria shifted from performance to liking and disliking,” said Akmal. “The game is not run thinking about the betterment of the team but to settle personal egos…That is the reason we are not able to produce the kind of players we used to.”

Comparing the downfall of Pakistan cricket to the hockey team that has missed the Olympics and World Cups on multiple occasions since 2010, Akmal said the country's cricket is just about managing to stay afloat because of corporate support.

“Hockey is run by the government, cricket's base is corporate; sponsorship is private, that is why it's still surviving. But I think it has very less time on its hands,” said a worried Akmal.

Pakistan began the tournament with a 93-run win over lowly Oman and are likely to beat UAE in their last group match to progress to the ‘Super Four' stage. But their lackluster show against India won't leave them confident for the business end of the tournament.

Akmal, though, took a sarcastic view of the situation.

“If the team doesn't perform in the Asia Cup, then I feel there can be a lot of problems. But then I also feel that if we haven't played well in the last 10 tournaments, then it hardly matters if we perform poorly in one more tournament,” the 43-year-old Akmal concluded.

India, meanwhile, have confirmed their spot in ‘Super Fours' with their second consecutive win. The Suryakumar-led team had hammered UAE by nine wickets in their opening match of the tournament.

