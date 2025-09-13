India and Pakistan are set to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025. This will be the first clash between the two sides since their Champions Trophy game in February this year. Both the sides will be coming into this game after playing their respective opening matches. India outplayed United Arab Emirates by 9 wickets, while Pakistan faced Oman. Before India and Pakistan play the highly-anticipated game on Sunday (September 14), here are five memorable matches between the two teams in the tournament's history -

When Harbhajan Hit the Winning Runs

India (271/7) registered a thrilling 3-wicket win over Pakistan (267) in the 2010 Asia Cup match in Dambulla. It was Harbhajan Singh's war of words with Shoaib Akhtar that took the centre stage during this game. Interestingly, Harbhajan finished the thrilling match in India's favour with a six. He scored 15 not out off 11 balls, including two sixes, one of which was hit against Akhtar. India won the game on the penultimate ball.

Shahid Afridi Special

All-rounder Shahid Afridi smashed two consecutive sixes off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2014 Asia Cup match in Mirpur to win the game for his side. It was just another close India vs Pakistan encounter in the tournament. Pakistan (249/9) won the game by one wicket against India (245/8) with just two balls remaining.

Virat Kohli Masterclass

This match belonged to Virat Kohli, who scored 183 runs off 148 balls to help India chase down a huge target of 330 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup in Mirpur. Kohli's innings was laced with 22 fours and one six. India (330/4) won the game over Pakistan (329/6) by 6 wickets.

Another Kohli Brilliance

Virat Kohli scored 49 runs as India (85/5) defeated Pakistan (83) by 5 wickets in a tricky T20I chase of 84 runs in Mirpur during the 2016 Asia Cup. The chase, which seemed like a cakewalk at the beginning, felt like an uphill task once Pakistan reduced India to 3 for 8. Kohli rose to the occasion and took India over the line.

India's Remarkable Win

India (238/1) outplayed Pakistan (237/7) by 9 wickets in the 2018 Asia Cup game. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were the heroes of the game, as both of them scored centuries in India's dominant victory.

In the chase of 238, Rohit and Shikhar put up an opening stand of 210 runs to seal the victory for India.