A fresh round of verbal battle between Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took place on Tuesday over the Asia Cup trophy saga. Naqvi continues to hold the Asia Cup trophy and the winners' medals in his Dubai hotel room, after deciding to take them back from the post-final Asia Cup ceremony. A couple of BCCI officials joined an ACC meeting virtually, demanding the trophy and medals be returned to India as they aren't anyone's personal property. However, Naqvi has outright refused to do so.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Naqvi complained that he wasn't informed of the Indian team's decision not to accept the Asia Cup trophy from him. He arrived on the ceremony podium, hoping to hand over the medals and trophy to Suryakumar Yadav and his team, but was made to look "like a cartoon", as he waited on the stage for their arrival.

According to a report in PTI, BCCI's Rajiv Shukla and Ashish Shelar asked Naqvi to keep the trophy in the ACC's Dubai office, from where it can be sent to the Indian team.

"Shukla and Shelar argued that the ACC should keep the trophy in the office and BCCI would get it collected. They said 'we want the trophy as legitimate winners.' Naqvi was passing the buck but not saying no at the same time.

"It was made clear that the BCCI will complain to the ICC and Shelar briefly left the meeting," said the BCCI source.

Maintaining a strong stance despite Naqvi's complaints, the BCCI maintained that the trophy isn't Naqvi's personal property, hence, it has to be returned.

"Shukla and Shelar categorically said that the trophy should be handed over to the winning team. It is an ACC trophy and doesn't belong to an individual. Naqvi did not say no to it, he was passing the buck," the source added.

"Naqvi insisted that the matter should not be discussed in the AGM and should be brought up separately at some other time. The single - point agenda of the meeting was to elect a Vice-Chairman but even that was deferred."