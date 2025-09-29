"Amid the ongoing Asia Cup trophy controversy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has labelled the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi's actions as 'unethical'. After the Indian team refused to receive the trophy from him due to his anti-India stance, Naqvi took the title, as well as the winners medals, with him. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Saikia blasted Naqvi, who is also the Interior minister of Pakistan, over his surprising behaviour.

"The ACC chief wanted to distribute the trophy but we made it clear that we won't be receiving the title from him. We are surprised that the ACC chairperson, in a very incorrect manner, took away the trophy and the medals with him. It was unexpected as they legally and ethically belong to India. We can only hope that he will return the trophy and medals to the Indian team. I hope he keeps them in a proper manner so it doesn't get damaged," Saikia told NDTV.

Saikia, who was re-elected as BCCI secretary on Sunday, also congratulated the Indian team on its stunning win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

"We are extremely happy. We don't have anything else to comment because we are more concerned about the game of cricket, and we are the champions of Asia, as well as the world. Therefore, we should not make comments that are not directly related to cricket," he added.

The ceremony was first delayed for over one-and-a-half hours for unclear reasons. The Pakistan team, led by captain Salman Agha, then arrived late for the ceremony. However, there was a further delay as the Indian team refused to share the same stage with Naqvi.

On Naqvi's actions, India captain Suryakumar Yadav claimed that his team was denied the chance to lift the 2025 Asia Cup trophy.

"This is one thing which I have never seen since I started playing cricket, started following cricket - a champion team is denied a trophy, that too a hard-earned one,' said Yadav in the post-match media conference. "I feel we deserved it. And I can't say anything more.

"If you tell me about trophies, mine are sitting in the dressing room, all 14 guys with me, the support staff - those are the real trophies throughout this journey in the Asia Cup."