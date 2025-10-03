Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali defended Mohsin Naqvi after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief faced a lot of criticism for his role in the controversy following the Asia Cup 2025 final. India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to clinch the Asia Cup title but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side refused to receive their winner's trophy from Naqvi. As a result, the presentation ceremony ended abruptly and Naqvi departed with the trophy, leaving India to celebrate without it. While Naqvi has been slammed for his action, Basit taunted India by calling their actions 'third-rate' and even asked Naqvi to not hand over the trophy.

"They are the No. 1-ranked team, but their actions are third-rate. Mohsin Naqvi will present the trophy. If they refuse to accept, they would be disgraced in the eyes of the world. The trophy should not be handed over," Basit Ali told Pakistan's ARY News.

Following India's decision to not receive the trophy from Naqvi, the PCB chief reportedly took the Asia Cup trophy with him to his hotel room. Things escalated with BCCI reportedly pushing for Naqvi's impeachment as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief for "alleged breaches of conduct and protocol".

The Asia Cup Trophy is now with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket board but nothing has been confirmed regarding how and when the trophy will be handed over to India.

Basit doubled down on his attack and said that if this was an International Cricket Council (ICC) event and Pakistan would have refused to accept the trophy from Jay Shah, he would have said the same thing.

"You're the No.1 team, you played well and won, but what is this stubbornness? Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the Asian Cricket Council. Suppose it had been an ICC event, and Pakistan refused to accept the trophy from Jay Shah, Pakistan would have been wrong there," he said.