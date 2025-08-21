Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has expressed his disbelief over the 'surprise' exclusion of batter Shreyas Iyer from the Asia Cup 2025 squad. Iyer's omission from the 15-member contingent, as well as the five-man reserves, has sparked a huge debate in the fraternity. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the first ex-cricketers to have called out BCCI on Iyer's exclusion, calling the decision "sad" and "unfair". Similarly, Azharuddin, too, was surprised not to see Iyer's name on the list.

Taking to social media platform X, Azharudding wrote: "Shreyas Iyer left out of the squad. Big surprise"

Speaking on his omission, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "With regards to Shreyas, you'll have to tell who he can replace. It is again, no fault of his, nor is it ours. It's just that at the moment, you can just pick 15. He's got to wait for his chance."

Shreyas was India's highest run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter in CT 2025, with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60, with two fifties and a best score of 79.

He concluded his run in IPL 2025 as the sixth-highest run-getter, after garnering 604 runs in 17 matches and innings at an average of 50.33, at a strike rate of 175.07 and six fifties. His best score was 97*.

Despite being overlooked for the shortest format, Iyer is set to be handed a major responsibility by the BCCI. According to sources, Iyer is leading the race to become India's next ODI captain.

The selectors see Iyer as a long-term replacement for Rohit Sharma, as far as captaincy in concerned.

The decision on India's ODI team could come as soon as after the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played from September 9-28 in the UAE.

In addition, Test skipper Shubman Gill might also replace Suryakumar Yadav as full-time captain of the T20I team.

(With ANI Inputs)