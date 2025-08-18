Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 selection will be one of the toughest in recent times, given the depth of talent at the Indian cricket circuit. "The depth of talent is so immense that even if you are a Test captain (Shubman Gill) and have shattered a lot of records, you are not a certainty in a different format. This is going to be a tough selection. We have won 17 out of the last 20 T20 matches we played," Chopra told ANI. When asked about pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Chopra praised him. "He is a generational talent and one of the best that the world has ever seen. If he is available for the Asia Cup and he plays the games that matter, he should be there," Chopra noted.

The former opener, who has transitioned into commentary and analysis, also reflected on 'The Great Indian Cricket Show'.

"I have played this sport a little bit, I claim to follow the sport religiously, even for me it is a bit of an eye-opener from time to time when you hear it from someone like Anil Kumble's mouth. I have shared the dressing room with him, the commentary box with him now, there are certain stories, and you say 'oh wow, this also happened, and I was there and I did not know.' So, the attempt is to go in that direction, talk about stories that have inspired a generation, but now go a little deeper, delve a little deeper," Chopra said.

He added, "That is the idea which should cover all aspects, all spheres, whether it's the anecdotal part, whether that's the individual part, whether that's the event-specific part, whether we go into controversies. Indian cricket may have gone into turbulent times, but the attempt is to cover everything that is under the sun as far as Indian cricket is concerned."