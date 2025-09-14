Despite the enormity of a cricket encounter between India and Pakistan, numerous empty seats could be seen at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during the Asia Cup 2025 clash between the two nations. With political tension between India and Pakistan and calls to boycott the match, the number of empty seats stood out. While tickets for India-Pakistan clashes usually get sold out in minutes, this wasn't the case for their Asia Cup match. Several fans on social media also made the striking observation.

A recent report by Times of India had reported that tickets for the match between India and Pakistan had not been sold out. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has a capacity of 25,000.

Tension has been high between the two nations, who were involved in cross-border firings following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

The match between India and Pakistan on Sunday is the first time the two nations are squaring off on the cricket field since the incidents in April and May.

"While some areas of the stadium are filled, many upper tiers and other stands remain vacant, a stark contrast to the usual sell-out crowds for this rivalry," said one user on X.

"Let me assure you: never in my life have I seen a stadium so empty, that too for an Indo-Pak match," commented another.

"Seats are empty for the first time in an India-Pakistan match," posted a third user.

#BoycottINDvPAK Empty stands for the Asia Cup 2025 India vs. Pakistan match in Dubai are due to calls for a public boycott in India following recent terror attacks, particularly the Pahalgam massacre, as well as possibly high ticket prices and a lack of pre-match hype compared to... pic.twitter.com/MgW3jEt6jR — Andy (@jerseypower) September 14, 2025

I have some friends in Dubai who went for the match today



I myself travelled to Dubai to watch the India-Pak & India-NZ matches earlier this year in the same stadium



And let me assure you: never in my life have I seen a stadium so empty… that too for an Indo-Pak match



Idk… pic.twitter.com/m3JE9dZkLw — Alexei Arora (@AlexeiArora) September 14, 2025

Seats are empty



First time in #IndvsPak match, many people are unaware of the #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/YF6vSRuvYy — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) September 14, 2025

India's clash against Pakistan could be the first of three matches between them in the ongoing Asia Cup. Should both nations qualify from Group A, they will face again in the Super Four stage.

Beyond that, if both teams make it to the final, they will square off in the Asia Cup final, making it three matches in the space of two weeks.

If both teams meet in the Super Four, the match will once again be held in Dubai.