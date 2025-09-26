Despite the boycott calls and all the controversies, India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the third time in the ongoing Asia Cup. This time, the arch-rivals will be up against each other in the summit clash on Sunday on Dubai. To seal their finale berth, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 11 runs in a thrilling virtual semi-final match on Thursday, where Salman Ali Agha and co defended a low total of 135/8. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf delivered brilliant spells for Pakistan and scalped three wickets each.

After the victory, pacer Haris Rauf visisted the stands and shook hands with some Pakistan fans. Over there, an emotional fan requested Haris to defeat India in the final match at any cost.

In a video going viral on social media, the fan, who was almost in tears, was heard saying, "Badla lena hai. India ko chodna nhi hai. Khuda ka vaasta hai. (We have to get our revenge. You have to defeat India. Swear on God)."

A fan told Haris Rauf after reaching the final: ‘India ko nahi chhodna, badla chahiye' #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/nyAdDNWtMM — CineSportsX (@SportsCraft381) September 26, 2025

Haris was then seen blowing some flying kisses to the fan and making his way back.

The ongoing Asia Cup has already been quite controversial for Haris as he fetched a lot of criticism for doing some objectionable gestures towards the crowd during the Super Four match against India.

During the September 21, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian fans chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell and the two youngsters responded with their bats.

Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat as a machine gun prop, something that has been widely criticised.

(With PTI Inputs)