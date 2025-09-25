Jasprit Bumrah has been India's pace spearhead and arguably the best bowler in the world for quite some time. But admiration for him spreads well beyond the cricket world. Actors Bobby Deol and Raghav Juyal, speaking on the sidelines of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match between India and Bangladesh, also revealed their admiration for the 31-year-old fast bowler. A heartwarming moment followed soon after, as Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan joined in on the praise, saying a line from the popular show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

First, it was Juyal who expressed his admiration for Bumrah with the cheeky dialogue, before asking TV presenter Ganesan, who was taking the interview, to repeat it. And Ganesan did!

"Akkhi duniya ek taraf, mera Bumrah ek taraf (The entire world on one side, my Bumrah on one side)," was the line that both Juyal and Ganesan said.

The line was a humorous reference to Raghav's famous dialogue about Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in the Netflix series 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' directed by Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Bumrah put in another spectacular display as India defeated Bangladesh on Wednesday. The pacer took two wickets, finishing with figures of 2/18 in four overs, as India won by 41 runs, booking their spot in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

India posted 168-6 batting first after stumbling following a quick start, but their spinners helped stifle Bangladesh to 127 all out.

The result meant Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament, with Thursday's Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide who faces India in Sunday's final.

Abhishek Sharma was the 'Player of the Match', slamming an incredible 37-ball 75, including six boundaries and five sixes.

"I was just doing my job," Abhishek said.

"I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow. If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it," he said, speaking after the match.