India and Pakistan will face off in a highly-anticipated clash at the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. For the first time in over a decade, India will head into a major multi-nation tournament without the veteran duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T20Is last year. Both Kohli and Rohit retired from T20Is on the same day after India lifted the T20 World Cup last year in Barbados. In May 2025, the two also decided to step away from Test cricket.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq feels the Indian team could feel their absence, especially Kohli's, urging the Salman Ali Agha-led side to make the most of the opportunity.

"Pakistan does have an opportunity in case they don't get a good start and lose two wickets. They don't have Virat Kohli, as the batting is different. The new guys haven't played these bowlers. If the Pakistan bowlers can create a hole at the top, they surely have a chance," said Misbah while speaking on the 'Game On Hai' YouTube show.

Meanwhile, legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev backed India to come out triumphant against archrivals Pakistan.

"The Indian team will play and win the match; this is what I desire. The way they are playing, they will win," Kapil Dev told reporters recently.

Kapil also acknowledged Kohli and Rohit's contribution to Indian cricket and urged the youngsters to fill the void left after their retirements.

"They played well during their time, and now the next generation has to prove themselves. There should not be talk about individuals, but the Indian team. Representing India is much more important than who is the captain or not," he added.

India started their campaign with a stunning nine-wicket win over the UAE on Wednesday, while Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs on Friday.

