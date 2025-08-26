The India vs Pakistan cricket rivalry will resume after much deliberation and despite widespread protests at the Asia Cup on September 14. If both teams qualify for the Super 4 stage, they will face each other again on September 21. While India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013, the two nations regularly clash in multi-nation tournaments such as the World Cup or the Asia Cup. Political tensions between the two countries have heightened following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent cross-border hostilities.

As a result, there were doubts over whether India would participate in the Asia Cup 2025 fixture against Pakistan. The Sports Ministry last week declared that India and Pakistan will not engage in any bilateral sporting ties—even on neutral venues—under a new and unprecedented policy. However, the cricket team will not be prevented from playing in the Asia Cup next month, as it is a multilateral event.

Amidst all this, a video of Pakistan star Haris Rauf has gone viral. "Dono apne hain, Inshallah (Both matches are ours, God willing)," Rauf can be heard saying.

Haris Rauf on Pakistan vs India. pic.twitter.com/1nywqFxGou — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) August 24, 2025

If both teams reach the final of the tournament, they could face each other as many as three times in the span of 14 days. Legendary former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has weighed in on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash, expressing his hope that fans from both nations remain "disciplined." Akram also voiced his desire to see the two countries play Test cricket against each other in the future.

"I am sure these matches will be entertaining, just like all other India-Pakistan matches. But I hope both the players and the fans will remain disciplined and not cross the line," Akram said in an interview with Telecom Asia Sport.

"If Indians are patriotic and want their team to win, the same goes for Pakistani fans," he added.

Although India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2013, they frequently meet in international tournaments like the World Cup or the Asia Cup. Akram stated that India will be the favourites heading into their first encounter.

"India have been in better form recently and will start as favourites, but the team that handles pressure best on the day will win," Akram concluded.