India completed the Group Stage and Super Four of Asia Cup 2025 without losing a single match. In the final clash, they will be up against the arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Suryakumar Yadav and co, who played a dominating cricket in the entire tournament, defeated Sri Lanka in their last Super Four match on Friday. It was a thrilling encounter as the winner was decided through a Super Over. Batting first, India posted 202/5 but Sri Lanka bounced back and reached the same score at the end of 20 overs. Later, India went across the line and clinched the victory in the Super Over.

Sri Lanka needed 12 runs to win in the last over and Harshit Rana was sent to bowl it. On the first delivery, he dismissed Pathum Nissanka, who scored 107. After a couple of doubles and a single, Dasun Shanaka hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery and Sri Lanka needed just three runs off the last ball.

On the last ball, Shanaka hammered a shot towards the long-on and ran with Janith Liyanage at the other end. While completing the second run, Shanaka dived inside the crease, thinking there's no chance to go for a third one. However, the ball had gone to Axar Patel, who fumbled a bit before throwing it back to Harshit.

Never going to forget this in my entire life.. #INDVSL pic.twitter.com/IGW8OdMycO — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 26, 2025

Liyanage even tried going for the third one but Shanaka was lying down inside the crease and Sri Lanka missed out on a golden opportunity to defeat India. As the duo was able to fetch only two runs off the last ball, the match went into the Super Over, where India won.

"It felt like a final, boys showed a lot of character after the first half in the second innings, I told the boys to have good energy and let's see where we are at the end. To have that start (with the bat), and someone like Sanju and Tilak taking that tempo was good to see. And for someone like Sanju, who is not opening the batting, and taking that responsibility and even Tilak showing great confidence which was good to see," said India skipper Suryakumar Yadav after the match.