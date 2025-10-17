A bizarre chain of events followed after India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Despite winning the Asia Cup 2025, Team India's celebrations were cut short when Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi - also the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman - went home with the trophy, after India refused to accept it from him. Strangely, no other official presented India with the cup, leading to a number of light-hearted social media posts from Indian cricketers who had no trophy to celebrate with. One such player to do so was mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has now revealed his thoughts regarding the saga.

Following the match, Chakravarthy had posted a hilarious picture on Instagram of him lying on his bed with his arm wrapped around a coffee cup instead of the actual trophy.

"I had planned everything. After we won the second match (against Pakistan), I knew we were going to win if we played them in the final. So I thought I'd post a picture of myself sleeping with the trophy. But after the match, there was nothing next to me. Just a coffee cup. So I went with it," Chakravarthy revealed, speaking on Breakfast with Champions.

"It felt good, I knew we were going to win all the matches. We are the No. 1 team in the world. Cup chheen sakte hain (you can snatch the cup), but we are champions," Chakravarthy added, making his feelings clear on the situation and taking a subtle dig at Naqvi's actions.

Chakravarthy, who is now the No. 1-ranked T20I bowler according to the ICC rankings, played a vital role in India's Asia Cup success. He took seven wickets in six matches at a miserly economy rate of 6.50.

It was Chakravarthy's second ICC title of the year, as he had also played a crucial part in India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.