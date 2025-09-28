India and Pakistan are set to square off in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, marking a first-ever meeting between the two arch-rivals in an Asia Cup summit clash. It will also be the third Sunday in a row that an India-Pakistan men's cricket match will take place, with both nations having already played each other in the group stage and the Super Four. Now, the hype has been heightened by the fact that the final will be shown live in cinemas, across more than 100 screens in India.

PVR INOX, the largest multiplex chain in India, announced that the India-Pakistan final would be screened live in more than 100 cinemas nationwide, in a partnership with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ITW Universe.

"The Asia Cup 2025 screenings have shown us how deeply cricket connects our audiences," said Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist - Innovation, Film Marketing and Digital Programming at PVR INOX, to India Today.

"The electrifying atmosphere during the India-Pakistan clash on 14 September was remarkable, with cinemas in some cities reaching 80-90% occupancy. Fans were cheering, clapping, and living every moment together, just like inside a stadium. Through our partnership with ITW Universe and the Asian Cricket Council, we are able to offer a live, ad-free, stadium-to-screen experience in over 100 cinemas," Bijli added.

It marks a significant shift in the outlook of the Asia Cup in the course of three weeks.

Ahead of the tournament, amidst political tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent cross-border firing, there had been calls from many fans to boycott the India-Pakistan cricket matches. In fact, there continue to be.

However, the Asia Cup has produced an unprecedented spectacle - three India-Pakistan contests in the space of 14 days.

Not only that, the matches between India and Pakistan have brought with them significant drama. While India have held the edge on the cricket field, they have also refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav also expressed solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam.

Pakistan stars Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf then made controversial celebrations and gestures during the second meeting between the two nations.

While Farhan was let off with a warning, Rauf and Suryakumar were fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Add to all this the fact that an India-Pakistan Asia Cup final will take place for the first time, and it highlights exactly why it has been near-impossible to avoid, despite calls for a boycott.