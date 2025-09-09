The Indian cricket team begins its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Wednesday against the UAE. The last time India played a multi-nation T20 tournament, the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were active in the format. Both greats have since retired. All eyes are now on how Suryakumar Yadav leads the current Indian T20 side, especially with the T20 World Cup happening next year. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, the captains of all competing teams attended a press conference. In the meet, Yadav was asked about leading in a multi-nation event compared to captaining in a bilateral series.

His reply was hilarious. "Till now everything is going alright, sir, toh kyun bina matlab ka ungli karna hai? (Why unnecessarily muddle?) We will continue to do and follow the same things we have done in all the bilaterals so far. If some things are working, that means we are moving in the right direction," Suryakumar Yadav said.

He was also asked about the 'favourites' tag that India is carrying. "Who told you this? I did not hear this. Yes, we are playing T20 cricket as a team after quite some time, but we were here early," Yadav said.

After the clash against the UAE, India will play Pakistan in a high-voltage match on September 14. Yadav emphasised that aggression is essential in cricket and believes that without aggression, it's challenging to succeed in the sport.

"Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, I don't think you can play this sport, and I am sure I am very excited to take the field," Suryakumar Yadav told the media.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha responded to Suryakumar Yadav's comments, emphasising that every player is distinct with their own approach to the game. Agha expressed his support for his team, encouraging them to express themselves freely on the field.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because everyone is individually very different. If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that," Agha told the media.