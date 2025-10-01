Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha might land himself in trouble for a comment he made at the post-match press conference following the Asia Cup 2025 final. India captain Suryakumar Yadav donated his entire match fee from the Asia Cup 2025 to the Indian Army and the families of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 citizens. Following the footsteps of his Indian counterpart, Pakistan skipper Agha said that the team will donate its match fees to the civilians affected by India's 'Operation Sindoor' - precision strikes by the Indian Armed Forces to destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This strike was done in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"We, as a team, the whole team, we are donating our match fees to our civilians and our children who were affected in the Indian attack that happened (Operation Sindoor). We are all donating this to them," Agha announced at the end of his press conference after the final loss to India.

The Pakistan captain could be in trouble as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lodge an official complaint against him, claimed a report in Jagran.com. It added that a source in the board said that the comment is not only controversial from Agha, but also political. The comment touches on a sensitive issue, and because it breaks the Code of Conduct and also has India's name in it, the issue might also grab international attention, the report further said. Hence,

In the press conference, Pakistan captain Salman Agha also justified Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi's act of taking away the trophy after India's refusal to accept it from him.

Agha had said in the presser: "If you don't accept the trophy from the ACC president, how will you get it?"

Earlier, India captain Suryakumar had announced his decision to donate his entire match fees. "I have decided to donate my match fees from this tournament to support our Armed Forces and the families of the victims who suffered from the Pahalgam terror attack. You always remain in my thoughts. Jai Hind," the 35-year-old posted on 'X' after India's high-voltage win.

India players get Rs four lakh per T20I match, which means that Suryakumar would be donating a total of Rs 28 lakh for the seven games played in the Asia Cup 2025.