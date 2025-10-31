The BCCI is hopeful that the Asia Cup winner's trophy will reach its headquarters in Mumbai "within a day or two." However, if the impasse continues, the Indian board will escalate the matter to the ICC on November 4. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in the final in Dubai to win the Asia Cup but declined to accept the trophy from Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as ACC and PCB chairman. This followed India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's refusal to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart due to ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Naqvi has conveyed that the trophy can be handed over to India, but only if it is presented by him.

More than a month after the triumph, the BCCI is still awaiting the official handover of the silverware.

"Yes, we are a little unhappy with the way the trophy has not been given to us even after a month," BCCI joint secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI Video in an exclusive interaction.

"We are pursuing the matter. About 10 days ago, we wrote a letter to the ACC chairman, but there has been no change in their stance.

"They are still keeping the trophy in their custody, but we hope it will reach the BCCI office in Mumbai within a day or two." Saikia added that if the trophy is not handed over soon, the BCCI will raise the issue at the upcoming ICC quarterly meeting in Dubai starting November 4.

The trophy presentation in Dubai was delayed by over an hour before the silverware was taken off the field without explanation, leaving the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side celebrating their triumph without the trophy - a first-of-its-kind occurrence on a cricket field.

While the BCCI has officially requested its return, Naqvi has reportedly remained firm, suggesting that Indian players collect it in person at a future event, as no formal resolution has yet been reached.

"On behalf of the BCCI, we are fully prepared to deal with the matter, and I can assure the people of India that the trophy will come back to India - only the timeline is not fixed. One day, it will come," Saikia said.

"We have won all matches against Pakistan and won the trophy. We are the champions. Everything is on record - only the trophy is missing. I hope good sense will prevail."

Tea Before Lunch Likely in Guwahati Test

In a first for Test cricket, the second match of the upcoming two-Test series between India and South Africa, to be held in Guwahati next month, could see a reversal of the traditional order of sessions, with tea likely to be served before lunch.

Saikia confirmed that discussions are underway regarding a possible adjustment in playing hours due to Guwahati's early sunrise and sunset.

"The process is ongoing because the eastern part of the country experiences earlier sunrise and sunset. To accommodate six hours of play per day, some changes in timing are necessary.

"If the match start time is brought forward, it may no longer align with the usual lunch hour.

"So, there may be a swapping of sessions. I don't think that will be a big issue, but the process is still underway and yet to be finalized," he said