Amid ongoing backlash over India squaring off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on September 14 in Dubai, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia cited the recently issued policy and stated that the central government has not restricted participation against any nation that is not on friendly terms with India in multinational tournaments. The outrage over India facing their arch-rival stems from anger over the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. Former cricketers and fans have voiced their discontent with the fixture, with some even calling for boycotting the match.

In August, the central government revised its policy regarding Indian athletes competing against Pakistani athletes in sports events. According to the new guidelines, India will be allowed to participate in multinational events but will continue to refrain from bilateral competitions with hostile nations.

“So far as the BCCI's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy—regarding India's participation in any multinational or international tournament—clearly states that there are no restrictions imposed by the central government on playing against countries not on friendly terms with India. So, India has to play all matches in any multinational tournament,” Saikia told ANI exclusively.

“As the Asia Cup is a multinational tournament involving countries from the Asian continent, we have to participate. Similarly, in any ICC tournament, even if it involves a country not on good terms with India, we are required to play. As far as bilateral ties are concerned, we are not going to play against any hostile nation,” he added.

Saikia stressed that the Indian cricket board will continue to adhere to the policy formalised by the government. He highlighted the repercussions the nation could face if it boycotts fixtures against Pakistan in global tournaments across different sports disciplines, which involves the possibility of facing sanctions.

"So we are following the policy framed by the government of India, the Youth and Sports Development Department. So, the policy we are following we are totally in alignment with the policy framed by the central government. And for that, BCCI will have to do it. And we are very happy to follow the policy. And that policy is very nicely done, taking into consideration not only cricket, but also other games," he said.

"If you think that if India boycotts any of the multinational tournaments hosted by the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, or if you take any other sports, suppose a FIFA tournament or an AFC tournament or any other, suppose, athletic tournament involving multinational teams, and India is not playing with a particular country, then there may be sanctions against the Indian Federation," Saikia added.

To further clear his stance, Saikia explained the repercussions the Athletics Federation of India and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra could face if he opts out of competing in a tournament that features his Pakistan counterpart.

"That will actually go against the players of that particular event. Suppose, taking an example, suppose in athletics, India is not playing a particular tournament because we have to play with a player belonging to a hostile country. In that situation, if any sanction comes with the Indian Athletic Association, then take the example, suppose Neeraj Chopra, he won't be able to participate in any international event. So that will be detrimental to the interests of the players," he said.

"I am sure the government of India has taken into consideration all these factors while formulating the policy that allows India to participate, not only in cricket but also in other games, in various multinational tournaments," Saikia concluded.

